Lin Manuel Miranda fulfils career dream of guest starring in ‘Bluey’

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was able to tick an item off his bucket list as the Broadway icon guest-starred in the latest season three episode of Bluey.

In the season three episode “Stories”, Miranda played a character named Major Tom, a horse that lives next door to the school Bluey and her friends attend. According to Bluey composer Joff Bush, he said that this episode was a massive deal for him as Miranda was his musical hero.

S3E28 : Stories

OK so this was a MASSIVE DEAL for me. Guest VO @Lin_Manuel is a hero of mine so it was time to show with a complex, beautiful, original score… cut to me playing a ragtime Old McDonald on the piana 💀. Gotta do what works though eh? #bluey pic.twitter.com/4Wv7SOAx1b — Joff Bush (@joffbush) June 13, 2022

Miranda also celebrated his appearance in the children’s TV show by mentioning his wife on Twitter. He called her to look at the clip and that he finally made it in the show. He promptly told her to gather the children and show them the clip.

Fans praised Miranda for appearing in the children’s show, with some saying it’s one of his best roles to date. Some didn’t expect that Miranda would even make an appearance until they saw the credits.

Just another reason to love @Lin_Manuel after his cameo in the new @OfficialBlueyTV episode this morning. Add it to the achievements that include Hamilton, In the Heights, Encanto, Moana, Brooklyn 99 and many more! — Chris Pedler (@TheAddyPedler) June 13, 2022

Ah, I love voice-spotting on Bluey- I knew Major Tom the horse was instantly familiar. But Lin-Manuel Miranda! I didn't see that coming 😂 — Claire G (@AuthorClaireG) June 14, 2022

YES!! Had to pause the credits and explain that he’s the same man who wrote all the songs for Encanto. Lucie COMPLETELY starstruck (or maybe me, it might have just been me) — Aletha Wilkinson (@AlsyAlsy) June 14, 2022

Back in June 2021, Miranda told Collider that he’d like to guest star on Bluey as it was the show that he and his family watched the most during the pandemic. He didn’t expect that he would get to do so, however, as he assumed that you need to be Australian to receive that honor.

“The show we watched the most during the pandemic was Bluey because it is the only kids show that the whole family can be hysterically laughing at. But I wouldn’t dare guest star on it. You need to be Australian to be on that show.”

Miranda is not the only celebrity guest star that has appeared on the children’s program. Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, Natalie Portman, and The Wiggles‘ star Anthony Field have also appeared on the show.

Bluey is an Australian children’s show that won an AACTA Award for “Best Children’s Program” in 2021. The kid’s show also made it to Rolling Stone’s best TV shows of all time back in 2020. Season three of Bluey is now available in Australia on ABC iView with new episodes released daily.