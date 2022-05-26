John Williams is officially returning to the galaxy far, far away through Obi-Wan Kenobi. During today’s Star Wars Celebration panel, the genius composer gave fans a sneak peek into his original score for the upcoming Disney Plus series by conducting an orchestra, and it promises a continuation of the darker motifs we heard in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Listen to the released snippet from the Obi-Wan Kenobi soundtrack below.

Fans hear the #ObiWanKenobi theme for the very first time with a live orchestra performance conducted by composer John Williams

The theme in question doesn’t have a name yet, though there are discernible hints of several Star Wars themes being melded into something completely new. The score is tragically heroic, with an ominous crescendo that teases the adventures to come. Given its rhythmic repeat at the end, this could also comprise part of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s opening credits, if the limited series indeed features one.

All in all, this theme teases that John Williams has gone after something completely fresh for the Disney Plus series, which, given his creative inclinations, isn’t that surprising to learn. Of course, we still expect the limited series to reprise some old themes like “Duel of the Fates” or “Battle of the Heroes” as they did with the trailers, even if for nothing other than nostalgic value.

This marks the first time Williams has composed new music for the galaxy ever since the Skywalker Saga came to a close with Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. The legendary musician has been absent from all Disney Plus television shows so far, but even Lucasfilm must have felt a void without Williams in a project that boasts two Star Wars legends like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

We’ll soon get to hear the legendary composer at it again when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus.