Spoilers ahead for the first episode of the highly anticipated Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Episodes one and two of Hawkeye premiered to eager audiences today on Disney Plus after viewers’ long wait to find out what’s next for Clint Barton. The post-Avengers world is new to navigate for Barton, but what happened within the realm of the in-between of the last two Avengers films isn’t exactly out of sight and out of mind for those who came face to face with Ronin; Barton’s “alter-ego” in Avengers: Endgame.

It’s evident that Barton’s time spent as Ronin was going to play into Hawkeye in a significant way, so fans looked for details in the trailer to figure out how it would play out. What they weren’t expecting to see the in trailer was a musical for one Steve Rogers that sort of stole the show.

Of course they were excited about Hawkeye and Barton’s continued story, but it’s hard to stop talking about a musical dedicated to Steve Rogers, especially when Chris Evans is such a musical theater fan himself. While Evans didn’t play a part in the musical, it all ties in nicely with a red, white and blue bow.

Fans wondered when they’d get a peek at that infamous musical, and that question was answered today as viewers watched the first two episodes of Hawkeye. A musical number from Rogers: The Musical titled “Save The City” is now streaming. You can check it out below.

If you already have the chorus stuck in your head you can check out the lyrics below. You’re welcome for that.

“Save the city, help us win! Save us all from the state we’re in! Things look dark, but I know this can’t be the end There’s a future, and I know then With the strength you bring us, we’ll rise again Avengers unite, cause we’ve got to hear you say (Got to hear you say) “I can do this all day!” (Save the city, help us win!) (Save us all from the state we’re in!)”

You can see Hawkeye‘s first two episodes streaming on Disney Plus now and new episodes on Wednesdays.