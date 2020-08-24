Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show Coming To The CW From Arrowverse Producer

When it comes to superhero television, The CW is most definitely the leader. That may soon change once Disney Plus and HBO Max get moving on their various comic book-based series, but right now, The CW is sitting comfortably on the throne. And it looks like their reign will continue for a while yet.

As if having the entire Arrowverse stable wasn’t enough, the network has now gone ahead and ordered up a live-action Powerpuff Girls show from Greg Berlanti, the architect behind the aforementioned Arrowverse. It’ll reportedly feature “adult versions of the three kindergarten-aged girls from the classic animated series,” and comes courtesy of “Diablo Cody (Juno, United States of Tara), Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), Warner Bros. TV and studio-based Berlanti Productions.”

No casting has been announced as of yet, but plot-wise, the series will see the titular heroes as “disillusioned twentysomethings who regret spending their youth fighting criminals.” But can they swallow their resentment long enough to reunite and save the world when they’re needed?

As fans will know, the original Powerpuff Girls animated series aired on Cartoon Network between 1998-2005 and was hugely successful, following a trio of girls named Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, “three kindergarten-aged children with superpowers who all lived in the fictional city of Townsville, USA with their father and creator, a scientist named Professor Utonium. They were frequently called upon by the city’s mayor to help fight nearby criminals and other enemies using their powers.”

There was also the rebooted series, too, which premiered back in 2016, with the third season wrapping up last year, in June. Though not quite as beloved as the original, it still went over fairly well with fans and critics alike and helped keep the brand relevant and introduced it to a new generation of viewers.

Details on this new take on The Powerpuff Girls still remain hard to come by, aside from what’s been outlined above, but with Berlanti heading it up, you can count on it being an exciting new addition to The CW’s roster of superhero shows. Which continues to go from strength to strength.

Tell us, though, are you into the idea of a live-action version of the property? Let us know down below.