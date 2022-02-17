Lizzo is scouting for dancers for her upcoming world tour, and an Amazon Prime Video series is taking fans into the process of choosing the best of the best to join her. Watch Out for the Big Grrrls series kicks off on March 25 on the streaming service, and is slated for an eight-episode run.

While the series is upbeat and exciting, serious conversations are shown in the trailer and moments where the competitors bond, cry, and acknowledge that they’ve settled for less and don’t intend to do that anymore. They’re welcoming growth, change, and this life-altering experience into their lives alongside powerhouse Lizzo — what could be more fun?

The synopsis for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls declares:

“Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for the next big thing. She is looking for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”

Of course, there can’t be a competition show without drama, and it looks like there will be loads of that too. When you’re fighting for your dreams, a spot on Lizzo’s world tour, and for your sense of self-worth — you’re willing to risk it all.