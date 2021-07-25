Loki Director Responds To WandaVision Fan Theory

Between them, Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus shows WandaVision and Loki generated an abundance of fan theories, which was to be expected when each dealt with the very fabric of reality in very different ways. It was also inevitable that a few lines of inquiry would pop up in the aftermath that connected them even closer, and some of them make a great deal of sense.

Marvel placing Loki directly after WandaVision in the official MCU timeline hinted that they unfolded at roughly the same time, leading fans to speculate that the moment Wanda heard her children crying out for her during the post-credits scene happened at the exact instance Sylvie plunged her dagger into the chest of He Who Remains and triggered multiversal chaos.

Some even more dedicated viewers played the finales at in sync, and discovered that when He Who Remains loses track of the Sacred Timeline when talking to Loki and Sylvie, Wanda cements her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, leading them to believe that it was the huge increase in her powers that spooked Kang the Conqueror, and had just as much of an impact on the timeline as his death shortly afterwards.

While she didn’t come right out an debunk the theory, Loki director Kate Herron did admit in a new interview that it was an entirely coincidental development.

“It was definitely coincidental on our side. We were in post basically when WandaVision went on television, so I think it is probably coincidental. I wouldn’t want to shut down any theories though, it’s kind of fun.”

It still makes some degree of sense, though, especially when Wanda’s next appearance comes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be dealing directly with the fallout from Loki‘s Season 1 finale. It might not be official canon, but it could still turn out to be a pivotal moment for Phase Four as a whole.