‘Loki’ season 2 set to disappoint if this restrictive rumor turns out to be true

After a hugely popular first season that made a humongous impact on the MCU, the odds are sadly stacking against Loki‘s incoming second season. For one, it’s lumbered with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror (or, at least, his Victor Timely variant), which isn’t the exciting crossover it once was after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tanked and Majors is currently embroiled in an alarming court case.

What’s more, it’s possible that the Tom Hiddleston show might be skimping on its own USP in its next batch of episodes. According to Twitter-based insider CanWeGetSomeToast, “there will NOT be ANY Loki Variants” in Loki season two, outside of Sophia Di Martino’s returning Sylvie, that is.

Besides Sylvie, there will NOT be ANY Loki Variants in Loki Season 2 pic.twitter.com/dvQbYDS8wR — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 11, 2023

Seeing as this was the series that introduced the all-important concept of variants into MCU mythology in the first place, naturally folks aren’t exactly cockahoop about this potential turn of events. In fact, virtually every single fan reacting to this news is airing their dissatisfaction.

that’s disappointing — 🌙 hare hare era bryant 🥭 tybw in july 🌙 (@yungmango_) May 11, 2023

Even those who are mostly just watching for Hiddleston and Di Martino are bummed.

Well that’s massively disappointing even tho I’m looking forward to seeing Loki and Sylvie again! — Real World of Hailee Steinfield and Florence Pugh (@worldofHailee) May 11, 2023

Well, at least this rumor maybe helps clear up this trailer moment.

These just dupes of our Loki then, not variants? pic.twitter.com/fa09X5imdz — Will (@WoodyoncpFilms) May 11, 2023

Say goodbye to your hopes of seeing more of Alligator Loki.

Alligator Loki DOES NOT APPROVE pic.twitter.com/cE3myHYuXZ — Tara (@thatnerdtara) May 11, 2023

Wait, what’s that smokey smell in the air? Oh, it’s this whole rumor disappearing in a puff of logic.

Isn't MCU Loki himself technically a Loki variant? — Unliving But Not Undead (@Cardamone_Law) May 12, 2023

Again, I have to stress that this is just a rumor at this stage, so there is still hope that the likes of Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and maybe some fresh Loki variants could still return in season two. Until it’s conclusively disproven, though, fans may mentally file this away with all the other upsetting updates we’ve received about the show, which is thought to have been delayed to some time in September.