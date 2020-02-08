Loki Will Reportedly Set Up The Arrival Of A Major MCU Villain In Phase 5

We got our first look at Loki last weekend via the Super Bowl ad that highlighted Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus efforts. As the series has just begun filming, we only got a brief glimpse at Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief in the trailer, but this was enough to give us one major hint at what’s to come in his first solo vehicle in the MCU.

If you’ll recall, it told us that Loki will find himself incarcerated in the show, apparently by the Time Variance Authority. This organization is new to the MCU, but comic book readers will be familiar with them. The TVA is dedicated to monitoring those who mess with the timeline. So, naturally, the Asgardian trickster has come to their attention as he’s known to be jumping around Earth’s history in the miniseries. What’s more though, it’s possible that another major Marvel supervillain could be on their radar, too, and their arrival will be set up in Loki.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, both of which were correct – that Kang the Conqueror will be teased in the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. The Time Variance Authority, who hail from the future themselves, will apparently be after the time-traveling tyrant and we’ve even been told that Loki may be pressed into service in order to help them capture Kang. It doesn’t sound like Kang – real name: Nathaniel Richards – will appear in the show in the flesh, but the seeds are definitely set to be planted for the classic Fantastic Four and Avengers foe.

As you may recall, we’ve already heard that Kang could be the main antagonist of Avengers 5 AKA the movie that will feature the formation of the New Avengers. If that’s the case, then it would be neat to set up the villain’s arrival as soon as Loki. After all, Thanos was established as a big threat many years before he wiped out half the world in Avengers: Infinity War.

Whether Kang could be further teased in other D+ projects or movies, we don’t know at present, but you’d imagine that’s a strong possibility. And given that this intel comes from the same sources who also told us Lethal Weapon 5 was moving forward with Danny Glover and Mel Gibson months ago, before it was confirmed the other week, we’ve no reason to doubt it.