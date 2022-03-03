‘Loki’ showrunner explains how to push Kevin Feige’s boundaries

It goes without saying that Loki is comfortably the strangest and most outlandish project we’ve ever seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit one that we’ll probably look back on as the single most pivotal installment in Phase Four.

It was Tom Hiddleston’s solo series that first kicked open the doors to the multiverse, introduced Jonathan Majors as the franchise’s new big bad Kang the Conqueror, and laid the groundwork regarding alternate timelines, variants, and the consequences on deviating from the Sacred Timeline, all of which are key components of the MCU’s future.

On top of that, it also gave as countless bizarre variations on the titular trickster, with lead writer Michael Waldron being given a huge amount of creative freedom. Speaking at a Loki panel hosted by the Royal Television Society, he revealed the best way to push Kevin Feige’s boundaries.

“You’ve got to test the fences. With Kevin Feige, you get to see how far you can go. So you write in Sylvie soccer kicking an armadillo with a laser mounted on its back and they tell you ‘OK, that’s too much. I like the mind invasion but maybe pull back on the laser armadillo.'”

At the end of the day, Feige is the person with the final say on any and all matters pertaining to the MCU, even if he gives his key creatives a pretty long leash. As much as we’d love to see Sylvie punt a laser-mounted armadillo on Disney Plus, it seems unlikely that it’ll be a part of season 2.