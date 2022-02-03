‘Loki’ star confirms she’s back for the second season

Loki is arguably the best Disney Plus Marvel show to date, taking us on a whirlwind tour of the weirder corners of the MCU and having potentially huge consequences down the line. The first season closed with the “sacred timeline” being shattered, with the resulting multiverse informing the plots of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The show ended on something of a cliffhanger. Loki and Sylvie were at the epicenter of all this, so it was a huge relief that we immediately got confirmation of a second season. Now we know that one key cast member is returning. In an appearance on Good Morning America, Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed she’s reprising the role of Ravonna Renslayer:

👀



"I know there is a season two… I know that I'm in it…and that's about all I can say!"@gugumbatharaw talks starring in #Loki and confirms she will be in season 2 of the #Marvel series streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0EWtXD6dy — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2022

Renslayer worked as a judge at the TVA and was totally committed to their goals of preserving the timeline. Her confidence was shaken as the revelations of what the TVA actually is came to light and we last saw her on a quest to discover “free will”.

Further details are hard to come by. We can assume that Tom Hiddleston is along for the ride along with Owen Wilson and Sophia di Martino, but that’s about it. Fortunately, we should start finding out more very soon, as news broke yesterday that the second season shoot will take place this summer at London’s Pinewood Studios.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.