Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Is One Of The Biggest Stars In The World Right Now

MCU veteran and the titular star of the new Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston has become one of the most popular celebrities online right now according to IMDb users.

On the website’s most popular celebrities rankings, the man behind everyone’s favorite trickers has breached the top five holding fourth place right now. If Hiddleston is to reach the top he’ll have to beat out stiff competition including the voice acting duo from Disney’s latest animated film Luca, Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, and his co-star on Loki who currently holds the number one spot, Sophia Di Martino.

Loki has been a hit for marvel and as the show enters its final two episodes it will likely only grow more popular. The most recent episode four left fans on a cliffhanger that could have implications not only for the events of the show but the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The season finale is set to air on July 14 and right now Disney hasn’t confirmed whether there will be a second season or not. It does look promising though, as earlier in the year a production weekly listing hinted that the show could begin filming its second season in January of 2022.

For now, fans of Hiddleston have plenty of content to watch him man the role of Loki between the MCU films he has been a part of previously and the four episodes of Loki aired to date. You can check out the series streaming on Disney+.