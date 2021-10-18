Loki’s Actress Explains Miss Minutes’ Accent Choice

Marvel’s Loki is the Disney Plus original show that has helped set up the multiverse-centric plot that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four will eventually see unfold in cinemas.

In the show, an organization known as the Time Variance Authority helps maintain order by capturing dangerous variants unfurling the respective timelines of the multiverse, with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki proving to be a particularly mischievous figure to corral. With the TVA having recruited a variant of Loki that we see has stolen the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki must either face erasure or help reel in alternative versions of himself causing mayhem throughout the multiverse.

We’re getting more insights into the various details in the show, including some of the character choices for Miss Minutes, the TVA’s mascot who appears like a 2D animated cartoon character within the real-world organization.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Portrayed by actor Tara Strong, the animated talking clock appears friendly and helpful at first, but soon her commitment to the problematic organization and He Who Remains proves somewhat at odds with our hero.

The character has a Southern accent in the show, which may seem like an arbitrary trait at first, but it was in fact the result of a conscientious choice for Marvel.

Speaking to AV Club, Strong explained that she was given “very little character description” for the audition, but provided a few different voice options for the part at first.

“I laid down three different voices, one of them being sort of more Siri-esque. They wanted it to be somewhat robotic. Then I laid down one that was in between that and my voice, and then one with an accent…I think they chose the accent because you have this character that’s delivering exposition like, ‘If you don’t behave, you will die,’ but there’s this very sweet tone, like ‘Y’all come back now you hear?’ and ‘Don’t hesitate to let us know how we’re doing!'” Strong said in an interview with AV Club.

We agree that the southern hospitality with an underlying foreboding tone makes total sense for the character, now that she explains it.

You can watch all six episodes of the first season of Loki right now on Disney Plus.