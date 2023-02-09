‘Long Long Time’ may be soaring on iTunes, but why isn’t Linda Ronstadt pocketing that ‘The Last of Us’ money?

Singer Linda Ronstadt touched fans’ hearts after her 1970 track “Long Long Time” was featured on HBO’s hit series The Last of Us late last month. Many first encountered the song on the January 29th episode, also titled “Long, Long Time.”

Since then, “Long Long Time,” which is number 17 on iTunes Top 100 as of February 9, has appeared in the drama on three separate occasions. The tune is seen as symbolic because it showcases the blossoming relationship between Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett’s characters, Bill and Frank, respectively.

Despite the streaming success “Long Long Time” has been receiving, including the 4900% increase on Spotify after The Last of Us episode aired, fans were stunned to hear that Ronstadt isn’t making a dime off the profit. According to Billboard, Ronstadt isn’t making any money because the 76-year-old never legally owned the rights to the song because of her contract with Capitol Records. At the same time, Ronstadt also sold her music catalog in 2021 to Iconic Artist Group for an undisclosed amount.

During an email interview with the publication, Ronstadt shared that although she may not be receiving a profit, she is happy that “Long Long Time” songwriter Gary White is getting praised for his work. She told Billboard:

“I still love the song and I’m very glad that Gary will get a windfall.”

Further in the discussion, Ronstadt revealed that she caught wind about the song’s revival from her manager and long-time producer John Boylan after a close source informed him about the news. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vocalist said:

“I don’t follow social media or streaming services very closely.”

Toward the end of the interview, Boylan stated that the buzz surrounding “Long Long Time” could help boost Ronstadt’s upcoming projects, including a biopic with producer James Keach. Since then, no additional details about Ronstadt’s biopic have been released, and “Long Long Time” writer Gary White has yet to comment on the track’s newfound popularity.