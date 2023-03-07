Look closely at Riley Keough’s guitar strap in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ it’s not an accident

The buzzy show Daisy Jones & The Six — about the rise and fall of a fictional band from the ’70s on Amazon Prime — features a number of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs. One of the coolest ones involves a guitar strap used by some of the biggest names in music at the time.

Early in the series, Daisy (actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis), performs an acoustic song called “Two Against Three” at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. It’s just her and a guitar, but if you look closely you might recognize the distinctive pattern of her guitar strap.

It’s the same one her grandfather used in his iconic ’68 comeback special. Here they are side by side.

the little easter egg of elvis presley's guitar strap being used by daisy jones, aka riley keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in daisy jones and the six pic.twitter.com/maby4vACWu — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 5, 2023

Another musical legend also wore the strap in a different iconic performance – Woodstock. Jimi Hendrix famously donned the accessory while wailing on the national anthem.

You know who else wore it? None other than living pop legend Harry Styles.

Harry uses a Souldier ‘Woodstrock’ Red Guitar Strap ($60) for his white Fender Telecaster.



As the name suggests, the pattern was popularized by Jimi Hendrix during his performance at Woodstock in 1969. https://t.co/xYDXLDGIpg pic.twitter.com/LuPlGaTlxq — Harry Styles Fashion Archive (@hsfasharchive) August 7, 2020

The strap illustrates how producers of the show definitely did their research, and it’s also a nice way to honor music legends from the past.

While the show is based on a fictional band, it’s based on a novel of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Keough told Collider that the most important thing about portraying the fictional Daisy was knowing her origins.

“I think what was most important to me was figuring out where she starts and where she ends, her arc, who she is, and what kind of girl she is when we first meet her, versus at the end when she becomes this different version of Daisy. And I was most nervous about the music because we didn’t sing, Sam [Claflin] and I, before this, at all. That made me nervous. But by the end of rehearsals, I felt really proud of us. I feel like we really put the work in, we were able to play live, and we sounded good. I felt happy about that.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is streaming now on Prime Video.