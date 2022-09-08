‘Loose Women’ is now the world’s most-hated TV show for not acknowledging Queen’s failing health
British daytime chat show Loose Women is generally known for innocuous chit-chat about the issues of the day, but the show has landed itself in hot water after failing to interrupt programming to update viewers on the breaking story about the Queen’s health.
Around 12 noon GMT, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was receiving medical care and that her doctors were “concerned”. Any statement on the Queen’s health from the palace is unusual, so most television stations immediately broke off from the scheduled programming to cover the news.
Loose Women‘s failure to acknowledge the story has resulted in a torrent of condemnation from the British public and media, as the show appeared to find it more important to continue debating whether children are too woke.
But some said that yes, the Queen is ill, but it’s not like Loose Women can do anything about it:
If the worst does happen, expect this to be just the first entry in a long list of controversies about various figures and organizations showing an insufficient amount of respect. Any public figure — especially those in the United Kingdom — should probably watch what they say very carefully over the next few hours unless the gaze of public condemnation falls upon them.