‘Loose Women’ is now the world’s most-hated TV show for not acknowledging Queen’s failing health

British daytime chat show Loose Women is generally known for innocuous chit-chat about the issues of the day, but the show has landed itself in hot water after failing to interrupt programming to update viewers on the breaking story about the Queen’s health.

Around 12 noon GMT, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was receiving medical care and that her doctors were “concerned”. Any statement on the Queen’s health from the palace is unusual, so most television stations immediately broke off from the scheduled programming to cover the news.

Loose Women‘s failure to acknowledge the story has resulted in a torrent of condemnation from the British public and media, as the show appeared to find it more important to continue debating whether children are too woke.

Some called this choice insensitive:

Seems a little insensitive from ITV to not put #LooseWomen on hold over the news about the Queen. — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 8, 2022

Some think they may just not have been told:

Don't want to be a doom monger. But surely loose women would've been told what's happening with the queen right? #LooseWomen — Jay Baker (@JayHBaker94) September 8, 2022

Others demanded the show be taken off the air:

Take this off air, Her Majesty’s taken a bad turn … #LooseWomen — ⭐️🌟Fluffadelic⭐️🌟🍍 (@Fluffadelic) September 8, 2022

Some are disgusted:

I'm disgusted this programme was still on air, all other Media channels reported on the Queen deteriorating health. #LooseWomen — valerie boorman (@valeh7) September 8, 2022

Should they be ashamed?

#loosewomen Of all the programmes to ignore what is going on with Queen's Health Loose Women shame on you!! — DangerMouseWHU50 (@diltondiltond1) September 8, 2022

Perhaps following other channels’ leads would have been the best route:

I can’t believe this is on air when the queen is unwell. coverage is on BBC and other channels. #LooseWomen — Irene Mangan (@irene74xx) September 8, 2022

But some said that yes, the Queen is ill, but it’s not like Loose Women can do anything about it:

So the Queen is poorly … we can not do anything about it other than wait and see… so don't understand the calls to go off air #loosewomen — Hotsunnydaze (@Hotsunnydaze1) September 8, 2022

If the worst does happen, expect this to be just the first entry in a long list of controversies about various figures and organizations showing an insufficient amount of respect. Any public figure — especially those in the United Kingdom — should probably watch what they say very carefully over the next few hours unless the gaze of public condemnation falls upon them.