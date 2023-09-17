‘Love Island’ season 3 cast: Where are they now?

Who stayed together after 'Love Island' season 3, and what have the cast been up to since the last episode?

Love Island season 3 was a whirlwind of lust, love, and of course, mind games. Airing in the summer of 2021, the season had a total of 34 contestants. The episodes were often unpredictable, with many surprising couples emerging. But in the end, couple Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy emerged victorious.

You may remember that season 2 in 2020 was forced to abandon the normal island setting due to pandemic travel restrictions, and instead, the season was located in a bio-secure villa atop a Vegas hotel. Lucky for the season 3 islanders, the show returned to form by setting the villa on the island of Hawaii. Season 3 was also the last to air on CBS, before the franchise moved to streamer Peacock.

Another key trait set season 3 apart from the prior two seasons. In advance of casting the show, CBS announced a new diversity initiative, mandating that for Love Island and other CBS reality shows, 50% of all contestants must be a Person of Color or an Indigenous person for the 2021–2022 broadcast season. The network hired Ally Capriotti Grant, an Emmy Award-winning casting director whose prior credits include Queer Eye, to lead the casting efforts for Love Island‘s third season.

After a long season of romance and heartbreak, Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy won the show and the $100,000 prize. But are they still together? Are any of the top four couples?

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy

Photo via CBS

Then-28-year-old Olivia Kaiser was a cosmetologist from Alaska, living in Arizona. In the early days of the season, Olivia was coupled with Javonny Vega. However, she dumped him on day 17 and returned to the villa post-break-up. By day 29, Olivia coupled up with Korey, a former Enterprise branch manager from Virginia Beach. Korey received the most public votes to win the prize, which he then generously chose to split with his partner, Olivia.

However, Olivia and Korey broke up within just a few months of the show ending. Korey announced the break-up on Instagram, writing: “When we were on Love Island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life. Unfortunately, that’s not real life and in the real world we’re now faced with real-world challenges, some that we couldn’t overcome. We went through this experience together and no one can ever take that away from us. This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her.” It’s a real bummer that they broke up, but you’ve got to hand it to Korey that his statement about Olivia is pretty classy.

Nowadays, Olivia is back in Arizona most of the time, although she sometimes travels for reality TV work. She was recently featured in The Challenge, and was even a finalist. Olivia has her own beauty company, livbeautifullyaz, where she offers services like micro-blading and permanent eyeliner.

Korey is back in Virginia Beach, working as an influencer. He is currently a brand ambassador for an energy drink called C4 Energy and has a passion for fitness, often posting pictures on his social media accounts of his time in the gym and participating in fitness competitions.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada

Photo via CBS

While initially Kyra, a Covid relief worker from Hawaii, paired up with Korey on Day 1, she and Will spent days 2 through 40 as a couple, and finished the show as the runner-ups. It was hard to stay together after the series wrapped, with Kyra being from Hawaii and Will from the country of Colombia.

The couple broke up shortly after filming, but in a turn of events, they reunited recently! The two both work as a social media influencers, and even have their own travel account together. While the travel account is cute, the couple’s shared dog, Hilo, is even cuter! The pup’s adventures are also on social media, under the handle @hilotheshepsky.

Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg

Photo via CBS

Bailey and Jeremy got together after a few of the season’s twists and turns. Following the dumping of Cinco Holland and Genevieve Shacross, three new women joined the villa. One of those women was Bailey, a then 23-year-old from Portland, Oregon who had recently graduated from the University of Arizona, where she was part of the Alpha Phi sorority. Bailey turned multiple men’s heads, including Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. Unfortunately for Korey, he was already involved with Olivia, and she ended up coupling with personal trainer Jeremy. The couple finished the show in third place, but did not stay together long after the finale.

Bailey still lives in Portland, where she works as a model and influencer. As for Jeremy, the New Yorker also works as a model and influencer and also created a film-focused Instagram account called @cinemaphoric.

Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch

Photo via CBS

When she entered the villa on day 26, model Alana caught the attention of Charlie, a trucking company owner and entrepreneur from Texas. However, the attraction caused some drama, as fans believe Charlie had a budding romance with fellow contestant Cashay Proudfoot. Despite the initial controversy, Alana and Charlie coupled up, and finished the show as a couple, coming in fourth place. However, the two broke up shortly after the show finished filming.

After the show, Alana returned to New York City, where she has a thriving modeling career. Alana entered the house with several high-profile modeling gigs under her belt, having posed for Playboy Magazine in 2017. Since leaving the show, her modeling career has flourished even more, and she’s amassed many social media followers, allowing her to work as a brand ambassador and influencer. She has a passion for art, dedicating part of her Instagram feed to her favorite artist and pieces, and enjoys cooking and travel.

Charlie is back in Houston, and now works as a fitness model. He still pursues entrepreneurial endeavors, and works as a brand ambassador for fitness-oriented products such as @ruleoneproteins.