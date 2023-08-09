‘Love Island’ star Mitchel Taylor hits back at ‘fake’ castmate’s claim that he is a ‘superfan’

The 10th season of Love Island is done and dusted now, but a post-villa battle between two cast members is starting to heat up. Mitchel Taylor, who became known in the villa as “Messy Mitch,” has hit back at some of the comments made about him by other islanders, especially Kady McDermott.

The drama between McDermott and Taylor intensified after the two-time Love Island star called Taylor a “superfan” and accused him of studying the show before going on. “He’s being smart [because] Mitch studied every series of Love Island. He even said to me he wants to be a memorable character,” McDermott claimed on Heat Dates on July 28. She also said she thought his relationship with Ella Barnes was fake from her side and his.

“In the villa, we were with each other every second of the day. We know if there [are] genuine connections or not. The two are faking it,” she claimed. Taylor and Barnes were the last pair to be dumped from the villa ahead of the finale as they were voted the least compatible couple.

Taylor retaliated in an interview with On Demand Entertainment on Aug. 7 and said he hadn’t planned on going after McDermott but he couldn’t stay silent after some of the comments she’d made about him. Taylor accused McDermott of having a boyfriend when she joined the show and claimed the two are still together today. “You calling me and Ella B ‘fake,’ you came in with a boyfriend. You have a boyfriend to this day,” he said.

“The thing is, I really like Kady,” Taylor claimed. “We were at the Love Island final event and she grabbed me and said, ‘Mitch, you’re my favorite character, I love you to pieces.'” He said he didn’t understand why his co-star was being two-faced about the situation but suggested she might be trying to get her time in the spotlight.

Taylor confirmed some of McDermott’s comments during his interview as he admitted that he applied for the show multiple times before getting on, but said he didn’t end up watching any of the seasons. As for McDermott, she replied to the rumor about having a boyfriend during filming by denying it emphatically. “The narrative that is circulating that I had a boyfriend while in the Love Island villa is categorically FALSE,” she said on her Instagram Stories, available via CapitalFM.

She accused the media of pushing the said narrative and getting others “on the bandwagon” before warning people about making “damaging” statements of such nature.