‘Love Island USA’ season 6: who is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix is the new Love Island USA season 6 host, replacing Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland. Fans might recognize her from the Emmy award-nominated Bravo reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. The Melbourne native owns a business and has received two Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College.

Apart from acting, Ariana is also an author and has published books such as Fancy AF Cocktails and Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches. Madix is known for venturing into multiple careers, in fact, she also opened a sandwich shop, Something About Her with her best friend Katie.

On Vanderpump Rules season 11, fans followed Ariana’s journey of joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars and the new movie Buying Back My Daughter. This was after Madix went through an explosive public breakup.

Love Island season 6 host Ariana Madix’s journey on Vanderpump Rules

On Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ariana discovered that her boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with his co-star Rachel. The ‘Scandoval’ drama added to the popularity of the show, but Tom and Ariana’s nine-year relationship became strained. Ariana left the house they shared and moved away for some time apart.

Soon after, Rachel exited the show and Tom started focusing more on his music career. Madix shared she didn’t want to be defined by the cheating scandal but the name she is building for herself in the industry. Back in October 2023, she told Access Hollywood that the support from his new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, was encouraging enough for her to keep going, she said:

Of course there are moments when I’m like, ‘Man, I wish he was over here. But I think that long distance is something that’s been really good because it has allowed me to focus on me, and not be jumping into something after everything that I went through.”

Madix shared that her long-distance partner has brought “positivity” in her life which has motivated her to establish an acting and hosting portfolio. She told the interviewer:

He just brought so much positivity and support, and he just gets me in a way that makes me think I just don’t want this to end. So I’m going to keep it going.”

Madix also appeared on Love Island USA season 5 as a guest and later took over the host role in season 6. Fans can expect to see her in acting roles as well, her previous appearances include TV shows such as Paradise City, The Other Two, Waking Up With Strangers, Anger Management, and Dads.

Madix has also appeared in critically acclaimed films like Dead End, The Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, and Working It Out. To see what Ariana is up to, follow her official Instagram account @arianamadix.

