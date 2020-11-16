Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Introduce A Trans Jedi In Future Star Wars Project

From the off, the Disney era of Star Wars aimed to diversify the franchise somewhat, with actors of color like John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in the main cast. Of course, the way their characters were sidelined by the time of The Rise of Skywalker has lost the studio a lot of points. Likewise, the LGBT representation in the saga is still virtually non-existent. For instance, the same-sex kiss between two women in TROS was hyped up before release, but easy to miss in the actual film.

Star Wars needs to make some huge strides in better representation across the board going forward, then, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters. And thankfully, it seems the studio is well aware of this and is working on a major first for the franchise, as insider Daniel Richtman claims that they want to introduce a trans Jedi in a future project.

“I hear Lucasfilm wants a Trans Jedi,” says the tipster on his Patreon account.

Unfortunately, Richtman didn’t share anything more about the nature of the role, but hopefully execs will learn from last time and this person will be an important character and not just a token minor presence. The biggest advancements in LGBT rep are being made on TV and not in film these days, so I’d personally speculate that this individual could show up in a Disney Plus series and not something headed to cinemas, but I could be wrong.

Still, Din Djarin’s currently on the hunt for the Jedi in The Mandalorian, so it’s possible that a trans Jedi may appear in some upcoming spinoff of the hit show. There are many in the works, after all, including a Boba Fett miniseries and likely a vehicle for Ahsoka, too. Whatever form this character takes, though, it’s certainly encouraging news for the future of Star Wars.