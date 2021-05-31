Lucasfilm Reportedly Introducing A Young Ahsoka In Live-Action

Ahsoka Tano has been a beloved part of the Star Wars universe for 13 years now, but it was only last year that the Togruta Jedi was finally brought into live-action. Rosario Dawson took on the iconic role for an episode of The Mandalorian season 2, checking in on Ahsoka later in her timeline than we’d ever seen her before, several years after the end of the Empire. This was essentially a backdoor pilot for the upcoming Ahsoka TV series, which will explore what happens next as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan continues to hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

But it seems like Ahsoka will also take the opportunity to dive into the heroine’s past as well. Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor claiming that Lucasfilm is apparently set on introducing a young Ahsoka. As per Richtman, the studio wants to reveal her early days and while the scooper doesn’t specify exactly where this would take place, the most logical outlet for diving into Ahsoka’s origins would be her own self-titled show.

Richtman also doesn’t specify exactly how young this version of the heroine would be, but presumably we’re talking childhood here, seeing as her teenage years – the time she spent with her master Anakin – have been well documented already in The Clone Wars. It’s possible, then, that Ahsoka will recap how she was taken from her native planet Shili at the age of three and raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. We’ve already seen flashbacks to this in animation, but it would make sense to recap it in live-action as well in order to bring new viewers up to speed.

Alternatively, this young Ahsoka may be from her time as Anakin’s apprentice, meaning the show could revisit the Clone Wars era in live-action. That might get fans wondering whether Hayden Christensen will reprise his role again, following his return in Obi-Wan Kenobi. That doesn’t seem impossible, but it’s still a bit of a leap to infer that from this new rumor.

In any case, Ahsoka hasn’t started shooting just yet, but with any luck, we’ll see it on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.