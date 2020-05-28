Lucasfilm Reportedly Planning An MCU-Style Star Wars TV Universe

It would be a pretty huge understatement to say that Star Wars fans have been dissatisfied with Disney’s time in charge of the franchise, with the studio’s handling of the most recent movies coming under fire on an alarmingly regular basis, with most of the blame being pointed in Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s direction.

Both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker seemed to split opinion right down the middle, and it seems like there isn’t a single project announced in a galaxy far, far away that doesn’t undergo either a delay or suffer from well-publicized behind the scenes turmoil. The one saving grace has turned out to be The Mandalorian, with the Disney Plus series the most universally-beloved part of Disney’s Star Wars so far.

Outgoing Mouse House chief Bob Iger recently admitted that The Mandalorian will act as the jumping-off point for the next generation of stories set in the Star Wars universe, and the recent announcements that Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan and Boba Fett would all be involved in the upcoming second season only reinforced that notion.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 21

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Ahsoka coming to The Mandalorian last year – that Jon Favreau’s hit Disney Plus series will actually serve as the basis for an entire interconnected series of Star Wars shows as Disney attempt to replicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s formula for success on the small screen.

According to our intel, the reason why animated favorites like Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren and others are being heavily rumored for their live-action debuts is because the current plan is to connect everything together into one overarching story as part of what is being loosely referred to as the ‘Filoni-Verse,’ which would encompass The Mandalorian, the rumored Ahsoka show, an Ezra spinoff and more.

It seemed obvious that Dave Filoni’s involvement was the driving force behind so many of the characters from the animated shows making the jump to The Mandalorian, and now it appears that the small screen division of Star Wars is set to dive even deeper into extended canon to create the possibility for even more crossovers and world-building than even the most optimistic of fans previously thought possible.