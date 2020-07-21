New Lucifer Season 5 Poster Teases Delightfully Devilish New Episodes

We’ve got one month to go until Lucifer season 5 is summoned up on Netflix. It’s been a long while since Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar last appeared on our screens – excepting his welcome cameo in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” last December – with season 4 premiering in May 2019. But the wait is almost over as the first half of the supernatural series’ fifth and penultimate season is just a few weeks away.

To mark the occasion, Netflix has debuted a new poster for the run, which sees Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) getting close. “Give in to the temptation,” reads the tagline on the one-sheet. In their tweet sharing their promo image, the official Netflix Twitter account wrote: “Grab your horns. August 21st is going to be delightfully devilish.” Extra points for The Simpsons reference there, Netflix social media guy.

Last time we saw Lucifer and Chloe, the Devil had to return to Hell to take the throne, causing the pair to have a heartbreaking farewell where they finally admitted their feelings for each other. We still don’t know how Lucifer’s going to escape from the underworld, either, as the season 5 trailer has revealed another huge twist that’s being thrown their way – the Devil’s twin brother Michael is about to arrive in L.A. pretending to be him.

Season 5A delivers eight episodes, with the second half arriving at a much later date, as they’ve yet to be shot. Of course, Netflix has also officially renewed the show for one more full season, but its sixth run will definitely be its last this time. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson has revealed that the ending is already mapped out and he’s sure fans will be satisfied with it. But before all that, Lucifer returns to Netflix on August 21st.