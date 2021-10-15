Lucifer Tops Nielsen Streaming Ratings, Squid Game Doesn’t Even Chart

As you may have noticed, the internet can’t seem to stop talking about Squid Game, which hit Netflix on September 17 and almost instantly embedded itself into the cultural conversation. It’s been streaming for nearly a month and people remain obsessed, and it’s even dislodged Bridgerton to become the platform’s most-watched original series ever after racking up 111 million views in four weeks.

However, it appears as though the global phenomenon got off to a slow start after failing to crack the Nielsen Top 10 in its first weekend, as per Deadline. The latest set of data covers the week of September 13 to 19, so Squid Game was evidently a word-of-mouth sensation rather than an instant smash hit.

That means Lucifer finally tops the pile after missing out last week, with the final season of the supernatural procedural comfortably leading the pack. In fact, it was the only show to be streamed for over a billion minutes, with a 1.6 billion total well over double that of runner-up Clickbait.

Of course, we can expect the rankings to change next week when the September 20-26 figures are unveiled, because there’s no other outcome than Squid Game absolutely dominating. Lucifer should enjoy being number one while it lasts, then, because evil the devil can’t hope to compete.