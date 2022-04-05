Luke Cage showrunner mystified over the removal of Reg E. Cathay’s tribute

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has questioned the removal of Reg E. Cathay’s tribute in Luke Cage, following the show’s move from Netflix to Disney Plus.

Bounding into comics reported that Reg E. Cathay’s tribute in Luke Cage and Stan Lee’s in The Punisher had disappeared from the two series, following their transition onto the Disney streaming service. Coker shared the original port, questioning the decision and explaining why the team chose to show their love for Cathay following his death in Feb. 2018.

“I mean, why do this? Reg E Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two. We didn’t feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died — we felt obligated because we loved him and he was a galvanizing force.”

Cathey played Luke Cage’s father in the Netflix series which aired its second season in 2018. Following the actors passing the team inserted an in memoriam tribute card into the end of the final episode.

Disney hasn’t commented on the removal of the tribute from the shows since the series launched on Disney Plus, which joined the service last month along with all of Netflix’s original Marvel series.