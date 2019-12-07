Home / tv

Tattoos Of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Are Taking Social Media By Storm

With people going absolutely berserk over Baby Yoda at the moment, it was only inevitable that fans would go the ultimate distance and have him marked on their bodies for life. That’s right, social media has been exploding recently with pictures of tattoos donning the green Jedi in all his adorableness.

Despite The Madalorian only being released just a few weeks ago, people have fallen absolutely in love with the little guy and have been expressing their devotion (or perhaps, dare we day, obsession?) to him via the medium of ink. Yes, tattoos have been appearing all over Twitter and Instagram recently, all of which are unique and charming in their own way.

We’ve put together just a small selection for your delectations below (which is especially handy if you’re looking for ideas). Some of these are magnificent in detail while some are a little more simple. Either way, though, they all capture the Baby Yoda cuteness.

And trust us, there’s a lot more where those came from.

It’s not just tattoos, either. Anyone who’s spent any amount of time on the internet over the past month can attest to just how obsessed fans have become over Baby Yoda, turning him into something of a meme icon. There’s also a ton of Baby Yoda merchandise being released, but sadly, it seems that Disney’s delaying the opportunity and won’t be putting out anything worthwhile until after Christmas.

But we digress. If anyone reading this has their own Baby Yoda tattoo they’d like to share, feel free to let us know in the comments, or head over to the Twitter hashtag #BabyYoda for more cuteness overload.

