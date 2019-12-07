Tattoos Of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Are Taking Social Media By Storm
With people going absolutely berserk over Baby Yoda at the moment, it was only inevitable that fans would go the ultimate distance and have him marked on their bodies for life. That’s right, social media has been exploding recently with pictures of tattoos donning the green Jedi in all his adorableness.
Despite The Madalorian only being released just a few weeks ago, people have fallen absolutely in love with the little guy and have been expressing their devotion (or perhaps, dare we day, obsession?) to him via the medium of ink. Yes, tattoos have been appearing all over Twitter and Instagram recently, all of which are unique and charming in their own way.
We’ve put together just a small selection for your delectations below (which is especially handy if you’re looking for ideas). Some of these are magnificent in detail while some are a little more simple. Either way, though, they all capture the Baby Yoda cuteness.
My tattoo artist, @AtticaBeck, did a #BabyYoda!
(Not on me, UNFORTUNATELY) #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/s257iUMZMj
— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 27, 2019
Photos of my new tattoo are going viral. This could be my big break! #BabyYoda #tattoo pic.twitter.com/s0aE82P3q2
— John McCollum (@john_mccollum) December 6, 2019
In love with my new #babyyoda tattoo. Thanks to Brandoom. #BabyYodameme #babyyodamemes #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/5gLE4E45vI
— Jose Herrera (@Spacehustle) December 5, 2019
I have to admit, I got a bit jealous of my friend @boring_as_heck’s Baby Yoda tattoo, and since we do a podcast together, I figured it’s only fair I get one too. A long night last night, but worth it!#BabyYoda complete! #babyyodatattoo pic.twitter.com/HnyUEDD4Z0
— John-Gle All the Way (@cullenthecomic) December 5, 2019
#BabyYoda tattoos are now a thing – https://t.co/CAa43Wcsbx. @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/FnQNDRXKf3
— Patrick Dell (@patrickdell) December 5, 2019
View this post on Instagram
You KNEW this was coming. Whether you call it #BabyYoda or just #TheChild, there’s literally no denying the impact that #TheMandalorian has already had on #PopCulture. I myself am a #StarWars nut and this show is a total rejuvenation of the franchise for me. Now I need to do The Mandalorian himself, who’s up for a piece?! My Cyber Weekend Sale is running NOW, spend $200 and get an extra $100 up to $300 FREE! Plus tons of merch I created, head to the link in my bio and click “shop”! #StarWarsTattoo #DisneyPlus #MayTheInkBeWithYou #Caricature #Yoda #ThisIsTheWay #colortattoo
View this post on Instagram
Baby Yoda. 50 years young. Tattooed in the bicep. #babyyoda #babyyodatattoo #yodatattoo #starwarstattoo @starwarstattoo #deathstartattoos @deathstartattoos #scifi #scifitattoo #nerdytattoos @nerdytattoos @starwars #starwars #starwarsart #eternalink @eternalink #inkedmag @inkedmag #hustlebutterdeluxe @hustlebutterdeluxe @hb_distributor_midwest #zimitarcartridges @zimitartattoo #zimitar #ttechcartridges #cheyenne_tattooequipment #solnova @cheyenne_tattooequipment #freshlyinked #tattoooftheday #prophetsandpoets #monsters_clubs #tattoo #kansascitytattoo #kansascityartist #kansascitytattoo #kcmottattoo #surrealtattoostudio #follow #share #sharethelove @disneyplus @themandalorian
View this post on Instagram
One of my recent dream tattoos came true today on my buddy @detailninja because I mean who doesn’t love “baby yoda” aka #thechild off the new AMAZING series #themandolorian ?!?! #disneyplus #starwars #yoda #mandolorian #esmtg #christian #diamondstatetattoo #dst #thesolidink #stencilstuff #arkansas #arkansastattoos #tattoosbynickp #ohanaorganics #ultimatetattoosupply #inkhealth #swashdrive #swashdrivebrush #tattooistartmagazine #tatsoul #afterinked @ohanaorganics @thesolidink @stencilstuff @ultimatetattoosupply @diamondstatetattoo @swashdrive_tattoo_official @swashdrive @conartisttattoo @inkhealthofficial @tatsoul @afterinked @allegoryink
View this post on Instagram
A cute baby yoda • • • • #starwars #starwarsfan #starwarstattoo #starwarsart #babyyoda #littleyoda #yiddle @deathstartattoos #themandalorian #themandaloriantattoo #mandaloriantattoo #georgeslucas #georgeslucasfilm #neotraditionaltattoo #neotraditional #colortattoo #neotraditionaltattoos #tattooer #tattoing #ink #igtattoo #tattooartist #neotraditionaltattooers #inkstagram #tattoed #neotraditionalcanada #montreatattoo #montrealart #montrealartist #montrealtattooartist
And trust us, there’s a lot more where those came from.
It’s not just tattoos, either. Anyone who’s spent any amount of time on the internet over the past month can attest to just how obsessed fans have become over Baby Yoda, turning him into something of a meme icon. There’s also a ton of Baby Yoda merchandise being released, but sadly, it seems that Disney’s delaying the opportunity and won’t be putting out anything worthwhile until after Christmas.
But we digress. If anyone reading this has their own Baby Yoda tattoo they’d like to share, feel free to let us know in the comments, or head over to the Twitter hashtag #BabyYoda for more cuteness overload.
