The most hyped Star Wars event of last year, The Rise of Skywalker, turned out to be incredibly disappointing. So, thank heavens we at least got The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau’s beloved Disney+ show kept things relatively small-scale, brought us to some interesting parts of the Star Wars universe and boasted an exceptional cast. But there was one element that really made it stand out and took the series to the next level: Baby Yoda.

The pint-size Force user was a pop culture sensation and found his way into the hearts of fans all around the world. Disney seemed to be caught off guard by his popularity, too, failing to produce any notable merchandise for the character for the holiday season. But they’ll get another chance at things this coming Christmas as Baby Yoda will be back for the next run of the show, which drops in October.

And now, ahead of its premiere, we have a new behind the scenes photo from Robert Rodriguez, who’s directing one of the upcoming episodes. Seen in the gallery down below, it reveals our first look at Baby Yoda in season 2 of The Mandalorian and came accompanied with the following caption:

“I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe.”

Sure, it may not be a still pulled directly from Rodriguez’s episode itself, but this is still technically our first look at the mini Force user in season 2 and serves as a nice reminder that he’ll be back in action and just as cute as he was last time around. Which is just as well, because with no films on the schedule for this year, the next season of The Mandalorian looks set to be the main even for Star Wars fans in 2020.

Of course, hype levels are through the roof given how well the rookie outing of the show was received, but thankfully, all the signs point to Jon Favreau and his team knocking it out of the park again come this October. And we can hardly wait to see what they’ve cooked up for us.