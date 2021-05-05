The Mandalorian EP Says The Force Will Be Strong With Season 3

The Mandalorian‘s second season was one of the best Star Wars stories in years. After a fun series of adventures in some of the grimier areas of the galaxy, our motley bunch of rogues, mercenaries and bounty hunters gathered to rescue the newly christened Grogu from Moff Gideon’s ship.

But it looked like certain doom was on the cards when they were besieged by a squad of killer robot Death troopers. The rest is history, as a single X-Wing, a mysterious cloaked figure, a green lightsaber… ok, you know what happened. Yup, fans’ wildest fantasies came true as Luke Skywalker himself arrived to save the day and offered to complete Grogu’s Jedi training.

So, where do we go from here? Well, the final moments indicated an impending power struggle between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin over the future of Mandalore and the Darksaber. Other than that we don’t know much, though The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni has just teased that there’ll be more of a focus on the Force.

In an interview with Good Morning America, he was asked about what’s in the pipeline and said:

There’s a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful. I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with this, let’s just say that.

To me, this is a hint that Grogu’s story is far from over. Simply from a merchandising perspective, Lucasfilm would be fools to abandon the cute lil guy, particularly as he’s now associated with the show just as much as its titular hero. However, I also doubt they’d want to make the digitally de-aged Luke a recurring character for budgetary reasons, so we may see a time skip of a few years to set the stage for season 3.

In any case, we should theoretically know more soon. The Mandalorian‘s third season is set to go before the cameras imminently and as Pedro Pascal is also scheduled to shoot HBO’s The Last of Us shortly, they’d better get a move on.