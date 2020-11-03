The Mandalorian finally kicked off its second season on Friday, so now we get to look forward to a new episode every week right through to December. On that note, the synopsis for the second installment has arrived online today and it offers a brief tease about what we can expect and while it isn’t particularly lengthy, it does mention Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin coming into contact with a mysterious new character.

“The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey.”

We don’t know exactly who this unnamed passenger is or what precious cargo they’re harboring, but the first trailer for season 2 may have given us a big clue. Could the passenger in question be the character played by Sasha Banks?

In the promo, one featured clip showed Mando on an old fashioned sea vessel upon which he spotted a mysterious cloaked woman (Banks). The voiceover for the scene heavily hinted that she’s a Jedi, which led some people to believe the actress is portraying Ahsoka Tano, but we know that’s not right as Rosario Dawson will turn up as the Togruta heroine elsewhere in the season.

When Mando spots her in the trailer, though, Banks mystically disappears, which may actually hint that she’s someone who’s not supposed to be there, someone who wants the precious cargo for herself and not the passenger traveling with it. Either way, it seems likely that she’ll develop a bit of rivalry with Mando, at least initially, as he’s not a big fan of Jedi, given the long history of antagonism between the Order and his people.

We’ll find out the truth when The Mandalorian airs its second episode this Friday, November 6th on Disney Plus.