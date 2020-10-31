Home / tv

Mandalorian Fans Want Cobb Vanth To Get His Own Spinoff

In case you hadn’t noticed, The Mandalorian is back and unsurprisingly, the smash hit Star Wars show is all people want to talk about. The Season 2 premiere told a more standalone story that a lot of people were expecting, focusing on Mando and Baby Yoda turning up in a small settlement on Tattoine and helping the locals take out a deadly threat, but it set one major subplot in motion.

The key driving force behind that subplot, at least up until the episode’s major reveal right at the very end, was Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth. Acting on a tip, Mando set out to try and find another one of his kind, only to discover that Vanth had acquired Boba Fett’s armor in a trade with some Jawas when he was fleeing for his life.

The duo made a great double act throughout the episode, and their mutual respect and parting of ways hopefully indicates that the two gunslingers will cross paths once again, but fans already want Cobb Vanth to get his own Star Wars spinoff show, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Olyphant essentially plays an outer space version of his Justified character Raylan Givens, who also happened to be a charming and charismatic Marshal sent to a small backwoods town. Across six seasons and 78 episodes, Justified established a reputation as one of the most consistently excellent and criminally underrated TV shows of the last decade.

The 52 year-old actor certainly knows how to play ruggedly handsome law enforcers with a twinkle in their eye, and based on the early reception to Cobb Vanth fans will be hoping he sticks around The Mandalorian universe for a long time to come.

