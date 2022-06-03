‘Mandalorian’ puns are the latest inspired ‘Star Wars’ craze

Continuing the trend of random Star Wars discussions dominating online discourse to kick off the weekend, fans of the franchise have taken to making puns inspired by The Mandalorian.

For instance, “The Pandalorian” was one fan’s pitch for a similar show, but centered around Pandas.

The Mandalorian, but he’s a panda.



The Pandalorian. — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 3, 2022

We must admit, the trend on Twitter is a bit of a refreshing change of pace from the seemingly endless arguments — once again — about the virtues and/or drawbacks of Emperor Palpatine and his biological granddaughter, Rey Skywalker, in the Star Wars universe that had dominated online discussions earlier Friday.

But some of these jokes are making us hate puns: they’re coarse and rough and irritating. And it gets everywhere.

the mandalorian, but he’s something that anakin hates



the sandalorian https://t.co/rAvJ8WPL42 — luke skywalker enthusiastｌholland KENOBI SPOILERS (@phan2187) June 3, 2022

Another fan made an ingeniously intuitive connection to Back to the Future.

The Mandalorian but he's a time-traveling car from the 80's.



The ManDeLorean. https://t.co/kulnZEf4Mb — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) June 3, 2022

What about our favorite unhealthy colorful beverage getting a Star Wars spinoff? And no, we’re not talking about blue milk.

The Mandalorian, but he’s an orange drink.



The Fantalorian. — Deathly Ducky (@deathlyducky) June 3, 2022

Another fan came up with an instrument-themed pun about the space bounty hunter that we’re shocked we never thought of before.

The Mandalorian, but he plays a stringed instrument similar to a lute.



The Mandolinorian https://t.co/VSZLoK7KSA — Matt Mustin (@MattMustin) June 3, 2022

We’re relieved to hear this pun is about a type of comedian, because if you read the punch line to it without examining the setup, it would sound pretty morbid. Poor pandas.

The Mandalorian, but he's a very dry witty comedian.



The Deadpandalorian https://t.co/SmWEpbRu4O — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) June 3, 2022

We need more Kerry Washington-themed things in our life, so why not one centered around a Star Wars pun? By the way, Quentin Tarantino, can we get a Django Unchained sequel?

The Mandalorian with special guest Kerry Washington.



The Scandalorian. https://t.co/oTAB99erdb — ⚔️ Cate Pearce ✝️🏳️‍🌈 (@cate_pearce) June 3, 2022

Now, this joke makes us groan, as if it came from our dad, who would probably not look out of place in the vehicle type in question that the pun centers around.

The Mandalorian, but he's a useful vehicle for transporting families to sporting events.



The Vandalorian. https://t.co/mOcpirzY79 — tijan singin (@thewolfstudieos) June 3, 2022

You might wanna buckle up, baby, for this next pun that satisfyingly brings things back full circle within the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian, but he’s Billy Dee Williams:

The Landolorian. https://t.co/GMoBDliOwD — License to Will (@wharrison51) June 3, 2022

The Mandalorian season three is still ways off, but you can still get your Star Wars fix by checking out Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.