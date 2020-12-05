The Mandalorian Reveals Baby Yoda Can Pull Off One Of Vader’s Signature Moves

The latest episode of The Mandalorian season 2 sure lived up to its name. “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” was a thrilling, action-packed installment of the hit Star Wars show, with Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand returning to team up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). But things hit the fan by the end as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) finally got his hands on what he’s been after since the series began: Baby Yoda.

After destroying the Razor Crest with his Imperial cruiser, Gideon sent his Dark Troopers down to the planet Tython to kidnap The Child while Mando and his allies were distracted. As Djarin went to Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and the New Republic for help, Gideon visited his new prisoner in his holding cell and was met by an alarming sight, but one that’s familiar to fans.

Grogu, as we must now call him, was getting the better of his two Stromtrooper guards by pulling off a Force-choke move, as famously used by Darth Vader in the Original Trilogy. Not only that, but The Child threw the troopers against the walls and each other before they finally collapsed. Unfortunately, the exertion left him weak and tired and the little guy was helpless to get himself out of his shackles when Gideon came for him.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the internet is pretty stressed that Baby Yoda’s in trouble, it was epic to see an angry Grogu unleashing his powers like this. It’s also fitting that a callback to the iconic villain should come in this episode, following the passing of original Vader performer David Prowse last week. It obviously wasn’t intentional, but it’s ended up as an effective tip-of-the-hat moment to the star.

With The Child being shipped off to Dr. Pershing for experimentation, Mando and his friends now have their work cut out for them in rescuing him from the might of Gideon’s Imperial faction. And you can find out how things unfold in the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian season 2, which hits Disney Plus next Friday.