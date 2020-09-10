The Mandalorian Season 2 Image Confirms Return To Tatooine

We finally got our first look at The Mandalorian season 2 this week thanks to a bunch of new images revealed by Entertainment Weekly as part of their exclusive preview of the hit Star Wars show’s sophomore run. They don’t contain any massive spoilers, of course, but we can perhaps infer a few things about the new batch of episodes from them. Including that a return to Tatooine is on the cards.

EW’s preview came with the below image of a Tusken Raider riding a Bantha through the desert. While it’s feasible that the raiders and the Bantha could inhabit other desert worlds, the most logical answer here is that Mando and Baby Yoda will be returning to Luke Skywalker’s homeworld sometime during season 2.

Din Djarin first visited Tatooine in Chapter 5 of season 1, which revealed that the Bounty Guild no longer operated on the planet since the downfall of Jabba the Hutt. The Mos Eisley cantina was even run by droids, with one bartender voiced by none other than Mark Hamill. The episode closed out on an intriguing mystery, too, as someone who appeared to be dressed like Boba Fett was glimpsed.

We’ve had it confirmed, or at least widely reported, that Fett will indeed appear in season 2, with the prequels’ Temuera Morrison taking on the role of Boba, after having previously played his father, Jango. So, it seems the bounty hunter survived his altercation with the Sarlaac beast, after all. That said, there’s speculation that the mystery character from Chapter 5 isn’t actually Fett, but actually lawman Cobb Vanth, who wears Boba’s salvaged Mandalorian armor, from the Aftermath books. It’s possible this character is being played by Timothy Olyphant.

In any case, get ready for a return to Tatooine once The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney Plus come October 30th. In the meantime, keep an eye out for the first trailer, which we’re still waiting on.