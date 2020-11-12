The Mandalorian Theory Explains Why Hyperdrive Would Kill Frog Lady’s Eggs

Din Djarin went to a lot of trouble in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian to protect the Frog Lady’s eggs from destruction, but does the science of that galaxy far, far away actually support their predicament?

As it came to pass, the character learned that the mysterious female’s husband had info on the whereabouts of other Mandalorians in the sector. But delivering her turned out to be no easy task. Apparently, jumping into hyperdrive would kill her unhatched eggs, the last of their species, which is why Mando did it the old fashioned way and manually flew the ship in the vast nothingness of space.

Things really started going sideways, though, when two New Republic pilots intercepted the Razor Crest, culminating in the trio crash landing in an icy cave, where they had to fight off giant ice spiders. But scientifically speaking, at least so far as the fast and loose science of that galaxy far, far away is concerned, what would have happened if Mando did jump into hyperdrive?

Well, Star Wars has never fully explained this, but it’s clear that there are safety protocols involved. When you think about it, traveling at lightspeed should kill everyone on the ship, since they’d be run through the gravitational field like confetti. But something stops that from happening, maybe the hyperdrive motivator that we first heard about in The Empire Strikes Back. As ScreenRant explains, though:

The system would prevent a ship’s occupants being splattered against the interior while travelling through hyperspace, but it’s possible that the protective tank containing frog lady’s eggs might negate those effects. If Mando had operated his hyperdrive with the eggs on board, the tank itself would’ve been fine, while the spawn inside were torn apart by G-force. Scrambled eggs for Baby Yoda’s breakfast.

The Mandalorian's Frog Lady Gets Her Own Character Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Another explanation can be found in the canon Tarkin novel, where the Grand Moff says that travelling through hyperspace gives off a special kind of radiation. The amount is probably inconsequential for anyone else, but not an unhatched egg.

It’s certainly an interesting theory, one that explains why Djarin almost died in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian to save the creature’s offspring. But does it work for you? Let us know down below.