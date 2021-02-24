The Mandalorian Universe Will Reportedly Expand To Animated Projects

Thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, the lines between the live-action and animated arms of the expanded Star Wars mythology have become more blurred than ever, with the entire franchise now connected in one sprawling tapestry of intergalactic adventures.

The majority of the credit surely has to be laid at Dave Filoni’s door, with the architect of The Clone Wars and Rebels proving to be a pivotal cog in Jon Favreau’s Mando machine, and it’s hardly a coincidence that Filoni directed the season 2 episode that was in retrospect a backdoor pilot for an Ahsoka Tano solo series, which was eventually announced at the Disney Investor Day.

It’s unclear whether or not all of the Disney Plus Star Wars exclusives will feature overt crossovers or references to each other, but we do know for sure that The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic occupy their own corner of the small screen universe, and there’s going to be plenty of cross-pollination to come.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that The Mandalorian‘s pocket of Star Wars will expand to animated projects as well, which feels like a logical next step. After all, nobody knows the animated canon better than Dave Filoni, who’s set to remain an integral part of the Din Djarin-adjacent lineup.

The Clone Wars and Rebels are still hugely popular with the fans, while The Bad Batch is also on the way to complement the two defunct shows, and a string of animated adventures set in the same narrative territory of The Mandalorian would be a smart way to continue milking the series for a long time to come, without having to fork out the reported $15 million per episode to do it in live-action.