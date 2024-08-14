Image Credit: Disney
Image via Disney Plus
‘Darth Jar Jar, Ewok Bounty Hunters AND Bizarro Luke!!!’: Mark Hamill shares a giddy preview of ‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ and honestly, the farce is already with us

Jar Jar sounds like kind of a brick here...
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 02:57 pm

When the original Star Wars film first made its way to cinemas back in 1977, George Lucas likely wasn’t planning for his cartoonish space opera to balloon into one of the single most lucrative media franchises of all time, at once subjecting it to a relatively aimless roadmap under the unsteady hand of Disney and a fanbase that plunges to the dark side far more often than is reasonable.

When you’re in such a position, sometimes you just have to throw a wet lightsaber against the wall and see if it sticks. That’s how we get shows like LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the incoming four-part miniseries that Mark Hamill can’t seem to get enough of.

The series follows a boy named Sig Greebling, who stumbles upon a mysterious Jedi relic that inadvertently rewrites the entirety of the Star Wars canon, birthing such monstrosities as Ewok bounty hunters, Jedi Geonosians, and, of course, Darth Jar Jar (“How do you do, fellow meme enthusiasts?”). May the farce be with us indeed.

Sig can’t wallow in his whiplash for long, though, because the fate of these two realities will be decided by whether or not he can get Bizarro Luke Skywalker (who, for copyright reasons, the show cannot refer to as such) to free them from this five-dimensional bind.

Ahmed Best, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Kelly Marie Tran all return to voice Jar Jar, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, and Rose Tico in the series, while Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) loans his vocal talents to Sig.

All four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will release simultaneously to Disney Plus on Sept. 13.

