Actor, comedian, writer and producer Marlon Wayans has been in a number of projects over his 50 years of life. He has worked on parodies like Scary Movie, been in The Wayans Bros. television show, and is now opening up Book of Marlon over on Starz.

News of the entertainer taking the comedy inspired by his life and career to the network from its previous development home at HBO Max comes from Deadline. Wayans will star, co-write and executive produce the piece, wherein he’ll play a fictionalized version of himself who has to reconcile being a good person and father with his work persona.

This is a follow-up to Wayans’ comedy Marlon which ran from 2017-18 on NBC, and the actor could barely contain his excitement.

“We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners. Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table. It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Book of Marlon will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

Book of Marlon does not have a release date at this time. It began development in 2020, but moved over to Starz from HBO in part due to corporate restructuring. Other creatives on the project include Sherman’s Showcase and South Side veterans Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, and Wayans’ collaborator Rick Alvarez returns from Marlon, while Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV are also involved.