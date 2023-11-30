‘Married to Medicine’: The richest cast members, ranked

The fabulous women of Married to Medicine have been making media rounds ever since the premiere of the drama-packed 10th season.

In true fashion, the catfights, gossip, and snarky one-liners are the order of the day. However, nobody can take away their impeccable style. From their ultra glamorous looks, to the group trips, it’s pretty obvious that these women are living a life of luxury. But how much can these stunning women really boast of? And who exactly is the wealthiest Married to Medicine cast member in the history of the show? According to Celebrity Net Worth, these eight women can definitely put their money where their mouth is!

8. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is a former military nurse turned anesthesiologist. Bringing her unique background to the set of Married to Medicine, Dr. Contessa showcased her dedication to her medical career. She provided audiences with a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of balancing a demanding medical career with family life. Dr. Contessa is now the CEO of the skincare brand Think Like a Princess and also hosts a talk show of her own. Her strategic investments and endorsements have undoubtedly contributed to her estimated net worth of $3.5 million, according to Married Biography.

7. Dr. Simone Whitmore

Dr. Simone Whitmore is an accomplished OBGYN and a notable TV personality. Known for her straightforward demeanor and commitment to women’s health, Dr. Simone has brought a blend of professionalism and relatability to the show. Apart from her successful medical career, Dr. Simone has diversified her income streams with various business ventures and owns a successful obstetrics and gynecology practice in Atlanta. Her astute financial management has earned her an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

6. Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a dentist and businesswoman, has made a name for herself not only in the dental industry but also in the world of reality television. Known for her witty remarks and candid approach to life, Dr. Heavenly brought a fiery energy to the screen, and is one of the most recognizable women on the show. With her booming dental practice and other business ventures, Dr. Heavenly has accumulated an estimated net worth of $4 million, showcasing her financial prowess on and off the screen.

5. Toya Bush-Harris

Toya Bush-Harris is known for her vivacious personality and strong presence on Married to Medicine. As a cast member, she provided viewers with a glimpse into her life as a successful businesswoman, wife, and mother. Toya’s engaging on-screen presence and candid approach to sharing her personal journey have made her a memorable figure in the world of reality television. She is a real estate investor, and entrepreneur, and owns a skincare line called Herbarium Beauty. Toya has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

4. Mariah Huq

Mariah Huq is a dynamic figure in the world of reality TV. She is a TV star, fashion designer, and an executive producer on Married to Medicine. As one of the original cast members, Mariah Huq has played a significant role in shaping the narrative of the show since its inception. Her engaging presence, entrepreneurial spirit, and occasional dramatic flair have contributed to her standing as a captivating and memorable personality on the show. It’s no wonder she has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

3. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks is an attorney, TV personality, and author. She has a successful career as an entertainment lawyer, and has represented high-profile clients in the music and film industries. Before starring on Married to Medicine, she appeared in the third season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, beyond her reality TV fame, Phaedra has authored books, including Secrets of the Southern Belle: How to Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, and Never Have an Off Moment. She has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

2. Kari Wells

Kari Wells, also known as the “Queen of Sass,” is an established businesswoman who majored in foreign languages, dance, business, and drama. She has also worked as a real estate developer, medical realty CEO, model, and film production company owner. The British star was one of the original members of Married to Medicine. As a result, she was integral in making the show an early success. She has a net worth of $8 million.

1. Lisa Nicole Cloud

Another one of the show’s original women, Lisa Nicole Cloud is an entrepreneur, and the richest cast member of the Married to Medicine universe. She has a background in fashion and business and has made a name for herself through her vibrant personality and entrepreneurial endeavors. She is a fashion designer who owns a successful fashion line, Luxuriously Elizabeth. Lisa has an estimated net worth of $8 million.