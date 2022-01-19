Martin Kove to host ‘Cobra Kai’ podcast ‘Cobra Koves’

It’s no secret Cobra Kai is one of Netflix’s most popular series; however, due to their release schedule, fans only get new seasons in bursts. In the interim, there is now even more Cobra Kai content to check out, thanks to its star Martin Kove who plays Sensei John Kreese.

Deadline announced that Kove will be hosting a new podcast series alongside his children Jesse and Rache called Cobra Koves.

The series is set to debut on Jan. 20 and will be released in partnership with LiveOne’s audio platform PodcastOne. In this new series, the three Koves will recap Cobra Kai episodes and share stories from the original Karate Kid trilogy of films and more.

Each episode will also boast a special guest, and according to Deadline, these guests won’t just be actors from the show but also athletes, musicians, psychology experts, and others set with discussing Cobra Kai and other more general topics from the film business and life.

Cobra Kai recently aired its fourth season, the second after being acquired by Netflix. The series follows some of the iconic characters from the Karate Kid films decades later, along with a new generation of Karate students.

If you’re yet to check out the series for yourself, you can do so by binging through all four seasons available on Netflix. The debut episode of Cobra Koves will be available to stream on PodcastOne on Jan. 20.