Marvel Announces Fury Files, Coming To Disney Plus Next Week

Now that May has begun, it’s time to start looking forward to what’s coming to Disney Plus over the next few weeks. The House of Mouse has been delivering to us a steady stream of new additions every month and May will be no different. In fact, in what’s surely good news for Marvel fans, the studio will be bringing us the recently-announced Fury Files, which promises to offer up some fresh MCU content as we patiently wait for the next proper release to arrive.

An animated series made using motion comic art and scenes from TV shows like Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series, it doesn’t sound like the most substantial offering out there, and was probably cobbled together pretty quickly, but for MCU fans looking for a quick Marvel fix, it might just scratch that itch.

For more, here’s the official synopsis, which teases us with what to expect:

“You shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero,” it reads. “Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel on key Marvel heroes and villains. All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered.”

Hitting Disney Plus on May 15th, Fury Files sounds like a nice little appetizer to keep us going until Black Widow drops in November and will surely be a treat for subscribers to the platform who’ve been complaining about a lack of original content. Indeed, since The Mandalorian ended it’s been pretty dry on D+ as far as original stuff goes and while this new series won’t be anywhere near as substantial as the aforementioned Star Wars show, we’ll take what we can get at this stage when it comes to the MCU.

But tell us, do you plan to check out Fury Files when it makes its way to Disney Plus next week? Or is there something else in your queue that’s more pressing and enticing? As always, leave a comment down below and let us know.