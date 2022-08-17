Marvel celebrates the era of ‘She-Hulk,’ one day ahead of show’s release

One day ahead of the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is celebrating the era of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular green-tinted hero.

“Tomorrow, the #SheHulk era begins!” the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios wrote while sharing a promotional video for the show.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HFdLga80wg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 17, 2022

While many Marvel movies and TV shows utilize a heavy sprinkling of humor throughout, such as the infamously quippy dialogue featured in 2012’s The Avengers, She-Hulk represents perhaps the first full-blown comedy show on Disney Plus set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series is touted as taking a super-hero spin on the lawyer comedy genre, according to creator and head writer Jessica Gao, in the tradition of the beloved Ally McBeal and other shows. Star Maslany also cited the irreverent humor of Fleabag as an influence, with both shows focusing on a woman in her 30s making her way through the messy ups and downs that life brings.

However, what is sure to set She-Hulk apart from either of those aforementioned influences is the fact that our main character just happens to be a 6-foot-7 inch Hulk who is the cousin of a very famous Avenger, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. That is sure to throw a wrench in various trials and tribulations of a single 30-something lawyer making her way in Los Angeles.

What’s more, She-Hulk will be sure to draw in MCU fans from all walks of life with the show’s reported appearances from beloved franchise characters — some of which we haven’t heard from in a while — such as the aforementioned Hulk, Tim Roth’s Abomination, and reportedly, fellow attorney-superhero Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law comes to Disney Plus on Aug. 18.