Marvel confirms that fan favorites were in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after all

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and the titular organization, feel like an all but forgotten chapter the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s nervy early years on television and setting the foundation for Avengers, but it turns out they were part of the climactic Avengers: Endgame battle after all.

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe which boasts a myriad of characters, arcs, and forgotten plot lines, you’d be forgiven for thinking everyone showed up during the Endgame battle. Hell, even Howard the Duck showed up.

Thanks to the AvengersCon scene in the pilot episode of Ms. Marvel, we can now add S.H.I.E.L.D. to the list of groups, heroes, and sentient trees in battle. A book, just serving as background detail has led to Marvel confirming their place in the ultimate Marvel battle. “I Was There…”, a book published by an apparent agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms the spy agency had at least one active agent there, who Marvel confirmed was “6,000 feet away”.

Whether or not this was any of the cast of the ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series though, is completely unknown. Considering the Inhumans were introduced in the series, then spun-off into their own series, then miraculously returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it no longer seems out of the question that Quake, Phil Coulson and colleagues could return.

Ms. Marvel’s AvengersCon scene featured an eye-watering amount of callbacks to moments across the MCU’s history, as Kamala Khan gets her origin moment amongst replicas of the heroes she adores.

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney Plus.