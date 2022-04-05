Marvel costume designer may have spoiled ‘Daredevil’ reunion

Based on common sense more than anything else, Disney Plus series Echo has always seemed the most likely destination for Daredevil co-stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to reunite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much like the comic books, Wilson Fisk was reintroduced in Hawkeye as the father figure and mentor of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, and while his last appearance seemingly saw him gunned down in the street when she exacted revenge, we know better than to believe anybody’s dead in the MCU unless we see proof.

Meanwhile, Cox returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home immediately after Hawkeye concluded, and Matt Murdock has a long and stories history on the printed page with Echo, while Kingpin is right in the middle of their personal, professional, and superheroic lives.

Echo is about to begin shooting, and you can bet Kevin Feige will be doing his best to keep any surprises under wraps as he did with Hawkeye, but one of the show’s costume designers may have given the game away. On the personal website of Stacy Caballero, she’s named as the costumer for the two Coxes and D’Onofrio on Echo, which lists it as her most recent credit.

That isn’t quite a guarantee we can expect the Netflix arch-enemies to cross paths on the small screen once again, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Ragnarok are also part of Cabellero’s resume, so it’s not as if she’s a stranger to working on major MCU projects, and nobody would be all that surprised were Daredevil and Kingpin to be officially revealed as part of Echo.