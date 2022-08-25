Marvel detectives think ‘She-Hulk’ just set up the Thunderbolts

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2.

For a show that’s being pitched as the wacky, sitcom stepchild of the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sure promises to be an unexpectedly important link in the franchise’s chain. Mark Ruffalo plays a key role as Bruce Banner, and we know we’ve got returns for both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Benedict Wong’s Wong to come. Not to mention Tim Roth’s comeback as Abomination in today’s second episode, which fan detectives are convinced just subtly set up the Thunderbolts.

Spoilers incoming!

After landing a new job heading up the Superhuman Law division at GLK&H, Jennifer Walters is assigned to Emil Blonsky’s parole case. When visiting him in prison, the apparently reformed supercriminal tells her he just wants to get out of jail so he can settle down with the prison pen pals he’s made, who he describes as his “seven soulmates.”

Folks aren’t totally buying Emil’s zen act, though, and have a sneaky suspicion who his seven soulmates really are. Yes, people think he’s actually talking about the other seven members of the Thunderbolts team that’s coming to the MCU in summer 2024’s Thunderbolts movie, as directed by Jake Schreier.

#SheHulk episode 2 #SPOILERS



"With seven soulmates that I met through the prison penpal program that I want to start a new life with."



😳🤔😁#Thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/POfZuqAHCM — Elysia Brenner (@elysiacb) August 25, 2022

Anyone else think the "Seven soulmates" Blonski is referring too are his teammates on the #Thunderbolts?

#shehulk and the foundations of the thunderbolts have begun to show — 🅜🅐🅧 (@ExpandedWho) August 25, 2022

Ill say it again tho. SEVEN SOULMATES = THUNDERBOLTS. #SheHulk — Ace (@AceAlvarez13) August 25, 2022

when abominations prison friends are the thunderbolts😭 #SheHulk — kaz (@hcwkinsfilms) August 25, 2022

soo those seven soulmates are the rest of the Thunderbolts team y/y? #SheHulk — m a r l e n e (@akamarvros) August 25, 2022

Marvel Twitter gonna go crazy w the the theories. Here we go 😅. Going to be long a week till ep 3 #SheHulk — 89P13 | Thunderbolts (@xSageof6Paths) August 25, 2022

Marvel has yet to officially announce who’s going to be part of the Thunderbolts roster, although Tim Roth was already a prime contender to feature after his returns in Shang-Chi and She-Hulk. Other likely candidates include Baron Zemo, Ghost, Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, and Taskmaster. And, if fans are right about Abomination’s soulmates, it looks like we can now confirm that the team will consist of eight members.

Stay tuned to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it unfolds Thursdays on Disney Plus.