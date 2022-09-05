Marvel fandom infighting begins as ‘Loki’ fails to win a single Emmy

After WandaVision‘s strong showing at last year’s Emmys, Marvel fans paid special attention to this weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as big as a success for the next wave of MCU TV series as it was for WV last year. While Moon Knight managed to come away with a win, neither What If…? or, more surprisingly, Loki managed to pick up a gong for themselves.

You’d think that Marvel lovers, seeing as they’re all on the same side, would be content to congratulate Moon Knight and commiserate Loki, but actually the fandom seems to have devolved into infighting as Oscar Isaac enthusiasts laugh in the face of Loki loyalists, while WandaVision winners sit at the side and laugh malevolently like Agatha Harkness.

Then, of course, there are the Loki fans working through the different stages of grief over its lack of Emmys.

Insert GIF of Loki face-palming here.

Really? #Loki didn’t get a single Emmy? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — The First Order Base 👨🏼‍🚀 (@FirstOrderBase) September 5, 2022

How did composer Natalie Holt not pick up the award for her Loki score?

Natalie Holt not winning the Emmys for Loki is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/Sf4dItkZLD — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) September 5, 2022

Yeah, but Loki’s alive and Wanda isn’t, so…

Loki got 5 Emmy nominations and ZERO wins. WandaVision got 23 NOMINATIONS and 3 WINS. Crown untouched. pic.twitter.com/icYnW1d4Yr — ᗢ (@Sokovianfortune) September 5, 2022

Egyptian avatar -1, Asgardian god – 0.

Moon Knight snatching up an Emmy before Loki pic.twitter.com/0onUxSLWnz — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) September 5, 2022

Well, no, you don’t have to.

and Loki? 0 Emmys. we have to laugh! https://t.co/hGtO6OBEpq — saad 🇵🇸 (@bylinehearts) September 5, 2022

And some people just like to sit back and enjoy the carnage.

Loki walked away with 0 Emmys oh I planned this! pic.twitter.com/VXzifiA0O4 — * (@WandasAttorney) September 5, 2022

It’s true, Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers is an Emmy Award-winning production. Loki is not.

Chip N Dale got an Emmy and still nothing for Loki? 🧍‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sv633sjxh4 — Lazycat | 💚🗡Mother of the Multiverse Era 💚🗡 (@lazycatcorner) September 5, 2022

The way the MCU fandom has become divided into factions over their favorite Disney Plus series is curious, as the same has never really happened when it comes to the movies. Some folks like Iron Man while others prefer Captain America, and everyone’s always been OK with that. And yet, there’s a constant war going on between supporters of WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight, and the rest, as this current Twitter battle makes clear. Come on, guys, what would the Avengers say?