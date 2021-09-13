Marvel Fans Are Going Wild For The First Hawkeye Trailer

Today, the first trailer for Disney Plus’ incoming Hawkeye TV series dropped, promising a Christmas action-adventure show starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, along with the avenging archer’s new sidekick, super-fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Seeing as this marks the first time Clint’s got his own solo vehicle as well as serving as the introduction of a popular comic book character, MCU fans are going wild over this trailer on social media.

Hawkeye sees Clint planning to spend some much-needed quality time with his family over the holiday season, only to get swept up in the superhero game yet again when a new Ronin starts operating on the streets of New York. He soon discovers it’s Kate Bishop, who calls herself the world’s greatest archer. Further plot details are currently under wraps, but we know that the cast also includes Fra Fee as villain Kazi, Tony Dalton as Clint’s old mentor Jack Duquesne and Alaqua Cox as Echo, the MCU’s first Native American superhero.

An instantly iconic duo.

Hopes are high!

I think this is going to be my favorite one so far 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ctQrz1pYMG — Cordell McNamara 👑 (@cordellmac15) September 13, 2021

Fans of Matt Fraction’s seminal Hawkeye comics run, which is a major influence on the series, are extremely hyped.

We’re getting our first festive-themed MCU project since Iron Man 3, people.

I love it when the mcu is set during Christmas #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/7NmKlaWajy — Selina (@ECNALHANID) September 13, 2021

More parallels.

OK, but we need to see the full show of Rogers: The Musical right now. Or at least get a soundtrack album.

Yes, that is The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in the trailer. She’s playing Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother.

I'm sorry but IS THAT VERA FARMIGA?



THE VERA FARMIGA?! SHE'S JOINING THE MCU?!?! https://t.co/u9rHhLoMeA — Seno Novriawan (@senovriawan) September 13, 2021

Amen to that.

The MCU is really giving us different looks and styles in their movies and tv series. And I f'ng love it!! This is what makes the MCU team worth watching. Looks like another smash hit in the making. — 카를로 게바라 (@olracguevara) September 13, 2021

Neither can we…

Though not featured in the trailer, Florence Pugh has also been confirmed to reprise Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, following Contessa Val sending her after Clint in the Black Widow post-credits scene. The eight-part season premieres in time for the Christmas season this November 24th on Disney Plus.