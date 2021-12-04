Marvel fans are revisiting this hit MCU show while waiting for more ‘Hawkeye’

After the total drought of 2020, 2021 has treated Marvel fans to more MCU content than ever before. Not only have we had four Marvel Studios movies released over 12 months — with Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner — the advent of the studios’ Disney Plus TV series have ensured we’ve had a slice of MCU goodness for most weeks of the year. Right now, Hawkeye is dropping new episodes weekly.

The Jeremy Renner/Hailee Stenfeld vehicle is the fifth Marvel D+ show that’s premiered this year, which means that fans can revisit these earlier series while waiting for Hawkeye to continue each Wednesday. And that’s exactly what folks are doing this weekend. WandaVision, What If…? and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are all amongst the current top 20 most popular TV titles on D+, but it seems it’s Loki that the majority are rewatching. According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, the Tom Hiddleston-headed show is at number six on the charts.

Reintroducing the Loki variant who escaped from the altered 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame, Loki followed the God of Mischief as he was first captured by the Time Variance Authority and then forced into working with TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) in order to stop his own dangerous doppelganger, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Thanks to its exploration of the multiverse and the introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang, Loki is likely to prove to be a key chapter in the MCU’s Phase Four.

It’s definitely worth revisiting, then, but it’s interesting that D+ subscribers are turning to Loki for their Marvel needs in between Hawkeye – as the two shows couldn’t be more different in style and tone. That said, they are both about two dysfunctional buddies in Clint Barton and Kate Bishop and Loki and Mobius, so they’ve got that in common.

Loki season 1 is streaming on Disney Plus now. Hawkeye has three more weeks to go until it concludes.