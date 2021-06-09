Marvel Fans Are Already Getting Emotional Over Loki

Going into Loki, we were all expecting a wacky, time travel adventure show, but what today’s premiere episode actually served up was an emotional deconstruction of the titular character that recapped his MCU journey so far. Marvel fans who caught the pilot this Wednesday morning, then, were totally unprepared for all the feelings coming their way – meaning social media is now full of heartbreak.

After escaping from the alternate 2012 seen in Avengers: Endgame, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Variant is captured by the TVA and given a taste of the future he should’ve had by Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). The God of Mischief essentially watches his own episode of Marvel Studios Legends and learns about the deaths of his mother (Thor: The Dark World), his father (Thor: Ragnarok) and his own redemption (Thor: Ragnarok) and eventual demise (Avengers: Infinity War).

Seeing as fans get emotional watching these scenes usually, they got even more emotional watching Loki get emotional watching these moments. And here are just a few of the tearful reactions going around on Twitter…

This bit was adorable…

… But this was heart-wrenching.

Pain. So much pain.

Hello darkness, my old friend.

Whoa.

We are in the multiverse of sadness.

Zemo’s got it right.

By the end of the episode, Loki’s discovery of his original fate has broken him down and helped him admit to Mobius why he acts the part of the villain. Mobius believes he can be more than just the bad guy, though, which sets the Asgardian trickster up to work with the TVA in future episodes. Especially now that he knows the mysterious mastermind working to disrupt the Sacred Timeline is actually another version of himself (Sophia Di Martino’s Lady Loki, is that you?).

Loki season 1, consisting of six episodes, continues next Wednesday, June 16th on Disney Plus.