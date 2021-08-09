Marvel Fans Slam Captain America Account For Replacing Sam Wilson

This week delivers the premiere of What If…?, Marvel’s highly anticipated animated anthology series that will offer up a different alternate universe every week. To promote the show, the official Captain America Twitter account changed up its layout, switching out the Falcon and the Winter Soldier-flavored Sam Wilson theme for Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, a Peggy variant who’s the focus of What If…?‘s first episode.

Well, if the goal was to get the fans talking, then Marvel’s Twitter team definitely succeeded. Folks are getting riled up on Twitter over Anthony Mackie’s Sam being “replaced” by Peggy. Some are becoming antsy over the former Falcon being switched for a white character, while others just don’t understand why a British heroine, wearing a Union Jack-adorned costume, is the new star of the Captain America Twitter.

captain carter literally has the BRITISH flag on her suit why is she replacing sam wilson on the captain AMERICA twt account — ava! (@booksmahrt) August 9, 2021

sam wilson has been captain america for a minute and marvel is already replacing him with a white woman https://t.co/fHJuRAhr3D — mar (@verstarks) August 9, 2021

look i’m excited for peggy content but NOT like this. she’s not even captain america – make a new account for captain carter and put Sam Wilson back where he belongs pic.twitter.com/5OmXGbpK7K — maria | steve brainrot era (@lokisverity) August 9, 2021

how are they gonna put her on the captain AMERICA page when she’s sporting straight BRITISH wear 😭😭 give this account back to sam wilson and make her a new one?? https://t.co/FWK1ZHsEx6 — gab ᗢ ⍟⃝ ⧗ black widow era (@caps_marvelette) August 9, 2021

the way that marvel is doing more to show off captain carter than they have been doing to show off sam wilson WHO IS ACTUALLY CAPTAIN AMERICA is something else pic.twitter.com/WCpk0KkKAC — alex saw BW ⧗ (@wandatrash_) August 9, 2021

As always, there’s two sides to this discussion and other fans are calling for people to calm down. This is obviously a temporary marketing move and the Captain America Twitter account will no doubt revert to the Sam branding once Peggy’s What If..? episode has come out.

People who asking for Sam Wilson back as Captain America just chill and have patience. This is just marketing for What if? and #CaptainCarter In few weeks after episode aired, everything will get back to normal, She is not replacing him — Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) August 9, 2021

“Sam Wilson is still our Captain America.”

Okay…I see people freaking out about this. No one is replacing Sam Wilson!!! The premise is called What If…? for a reason! Relax! It is a legitimate series of graphic novels. It explores the multiverse. Sam Wilson is still our Captain America. #WhatIf — Sharon O’Brien 🐕🐈‍⬛🌳🎨 (@SharonMarieOB) August 9, 2021

On the other hand, some just feel like we didn’t have Sam as the face of Captain America for long enough for him to be switched out so soon.

Oh nah. Sam Wilson had the page for all of 4 months. Change it back! https://t.co/uwDkyw0wHt — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 9, 2021

Once Sam finally accepted Steve Rogers’ mantle in Falcon, the Cap social media accounts replaced Chris Evans’ face with Mackie’s As things stand, the Captain America Facebook page still features Wilson, so the Captain Carter marketing ploy is only being utilized on Twitter. Another clue that this is just a temporary rebranding. Relax, guys, Sam isn’t going anywhere. In fact, we know he’ll be back in Captain America 4.

Don’t miss What If…? when it premieres on Disney Plus this Wednesday, August 11th.