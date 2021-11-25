Marvel fans want more festive adventures after ‘Hawkeye’ delights

Disney Plus just debuted its highly-anticipated Marvel series Hawkeye, and fans knew it would put them in the holiday spirit. From the first trailer for the series to posters and special previews for Hawkeye — it was all based around Christmas.

The synopsis for Hawkeye is even centered around the holidays and reads as follows:

“Two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton must partner with Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas.”

So it’s no surprise that the timing of the series and the mood is putting fans in the festive spirit. We all need a little more Christmas magic than usual, and there’s no better way to get in the spirit than with a series that’s doing it right.

Hawkeye isn’t cheesy after its first two episodes and doesn’t paint that whole holiday happily ever after picture, either. While truly we love the movies and shows that do — it’s nice to see a series set in the Christmas season without being overcooked.

Fans are genuinely feeling the spirit after watching the series and wondering if more shows could follow suit.

This first interaction between Marvel fans was everything we could have hoped for.

We’re here for more Marvel Christmas series’ too.

We’re just wondering who is going to make this happen immediately.

Hawkeye is making this holiday season extra special.

We always need more Lucky.

This fan hadn’t watched it yet, but they’ll certainly be tuning into Hawkeye now.

Have you seen the first two episodes of Hawkeye yet? Let’s talk about it.