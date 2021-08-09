Marvel Replaces Sam Wilson’s Cap With Hayley Atwell’s Carter On Captain America Twitter

Just days ahead of the Disney + What If…? show, Captain Carter has replaced Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in Captain America’s Twitter account image.

Captain America is one of the most iconic and popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans portrayed Steve Rodgers ten times in film series before passing the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Fans got to see Falcon embrace the Captain America title in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but another character is taking over as Captain America in a new and unique way.

Disney’s What If…? series explores alternate stories where slight changes significantly impact the backstory of iconic characters. One of these stories involves Peggy Carter, a prominent character in Captain America’s story arc and eventual love interest. The new animated show will explore what would’ve happened if Captain Carter received the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rodgers.

Ahead of the show’s debut on Aug. 11, Marvel changed the image on the official Captain America Twitter account from Sam Wilson to Peggy Carter to promote the new show. The account’s image also changed when Wilson became Captain America at the end of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Carter is confirmed to appear in the first episode of the series, and Marvel will revisit Captain Carter in every season of the What If…? going forward.

It is unclear if Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Carter in a live-action movie, but fans can still enjoy her debut in the new animated series. Make sure to see the latest iteration of Captain America in the What If…? animated series debuting on Aug. 11.